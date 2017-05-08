2017/2018 BUK Postgraduate Admission Forms Out

This is to inform the general public that online sale of the Bayero University, Kano (BUK) Postgraduate application forms for the 2017/2018 Academic Session will commence on Wednesday, 10th May 2017. Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for admission into the following courses;

1. FACULTY OF ARTS AND ISLAMIC STUDIES:

Department of Islamic Studies

i. Ph.D/M.Phil Islamic Studies

ii. M.A Islamic Studies

Department of Arabic

i. Ph.D/M.Phil Arabic (Language)

ii. Ph.D/M.Phil Arabic (Literature)

iii. M.A Arabic (Language)

iv. M.A Arabic (Literature)

v. Postgraduate Diploma in Arabic (PGDA)

Department of English and Literary Studies

i. Ph.D/M.Phil English (Language)

ii. Ph.D/M.Phil English (Literature)

iii. M.A English (Language)

iv. M.A English (Literature)

Department of History

i. Ph.D/M.Phil History

ii. M.A History

iii. Masters in Development Studies (MDS)

iv. Postgraduate Diploma in Development Studies (PGDDS).

2. FACULTY OF EDUCATION:

Department of Education

i. Ph.D/M.Phil Education with specialization in;

a. Educational Administration and Planning

b. Curriculum Studies

c. Guidance and Counselling

d. Educational Psychology

e. Tests and Measurement

ii. M.Ed Education with specialization in;

a. Educational Administration and Planning

b. Curriculum Studies

c. Guidance and Counselling

d. Educational Psychology

e. Tests and Measurement

iii. Postgraduate Diploma in Education (PGDE)

iv. Postgraduate Diploma in Guidance and Counselling (PGDGC)

Department of Adult Education & Community Services

i. Ph.D/M.Phil Adult Education with specialization in;

a. Gerontology

b. Social Welfare Education

c. Extension Education

d. Community Development

e. Adult and Non-Formal Education

ii. M.Ed Adult Education with specialization in;

a. Gerontology

b. Social Welfare Education

c. Extension Education

d. Community Development

e. Adult and Non-Formal Education

iii. Postgraduate Diploma in Community Development & Extension

Education (PGDCDEE)

Department of Library and Information Sciences

i. Ph.D/M.Phil Library and Information Science

ii. Masters in Library and Information Science

iii. Masters in Information Management (MIM)

iv. Masters in Records Management (MRM)

v. Postgraduate Diploma in Information Management (PGDIM)

vi. Postgraduate Diploma in Records Management (PGDRM)

Department of Physical and Health Education

i. Ph.D/M.Phil in Physical and Health Education with specialization in any of

the following Areas:

a. Exercise and Sports Science

b. Sports Management

c. Adapted Physical Education

ii. M.Sc (Ed) Physical and Health Education with specialization in any of the

following Areas:

a. Health Education

b. Exercise and Sports Science

c. Sport Management

d. Adapted Physical Education

iii M.Sc (Recreation and Sports Tourism Management)

iv. Postgraduate Diploma in Health Education (PGDHE)

v. Postgraduate Diploma in Recreation and Tourism Management (PGDRTM)

Department of Special Education

i. Ph.D/M.Phil in Special Education with area of specialization as follows::

a. Learning Disabilities

b. Gifted and Talented

c. Visual Impairment

d. Hearing Impairment

e. Behaviour Disorders

f. Intellectual Disorders

g. Physical and Health Impairment

ii. M.(Ed) in Special Education with areas of specialization as follows:

a. Learning Disabilities

b. Gifted and Talented

c. Visual Impairment

d. Hearing Impairment

e. Behaviour Disorders

f. Intellectual Disorders

g. Physical and Health Impairment

iii. Postgraduate Diploma in Special Education and Rehabilitation (PGDSER)

Department of Science and Technology Education

i. M.Sc (Ed) Biology

ii. M.Sc (Ed) Chemistry

iii. M.Sc (Ed) Geography

iv. M.Sc (Ed) Physics

v. M.Sc (Ed) Mathematics

vi. Postgraduate Diploma in Science and Technology Education (PGDSTE)

3. FACULTY OF SCIENCE:

Department of Mathematical Sciences

i. Ph.D/M.Phil Mathematics

ii. M.Sc Mathematics

iii. M.Sc Computational Mathematics

iv. M.Sc Applied Mathematics

v. Postgraduate Diploma in Mathematics (PGDMaths)

Department of Pure and Industrial Chemistry

i. Ph.D/M.Phil Chemistry with specialization in: Inorganic Chemistry, Organic Chemistry, Physical Chemistry, Analytical Chemistry, Colour Chemistry and Polymer Chemistry

ii. M.Sc Chemistry with specialization in: Inorganic Chemistry, Organic Chemistry, Physical Chemistry, Analytical Chemistry, Colour Chemistry and Polymer Chemistry.

iii. Postgraduate Diploma in Chemistry (PGDC)

Department of Biological Sciences

i. Ph.D/M.Phil Zoology with specialization in: Fisheries and Aquaculture; Parasitology; Entomology

ii. M.Sc Zoology with specialization in: Fisheries and Aquaculture; Parasitology; Entomology.

iii. Ph.D/M.Phil Biology with specialization in Ecology and Environmental Biology, Hydrobiology and Conservation Biology

iv. M.Sc Biology with specialization in Ecology and Environmental Biology, Hydrobiology and Conservation Biology

v. Postgraduate Diploma in Biological Sciences (PGDBS)

Department of Plant Biology

i. Ph.D/M.Phil Plant Biology with specialization in: Genetics, Plant Physiology, Plant Ecology, Plant Anatomy,

Biosystematics/Taxonomy, Mycology/Plant Pathology, Aquatic Botany and Ethnomedicine

ii. M.Sc Plant Biology with specialization in: Genetics, Plant Physiology, Plant Ecology, Plant Anatomy, Biosystematics/Taxonomy, Mycology/Plant Pathology, Aquatic Botany and Ethnomedicine

Department of Microbiology

i. Ph.D/M.Phil Microbiology with specialization in: Medical Microbiology, Industrial Microbiology, Food Microbiology, Environmental Microbiology and Pharmaceutical Microbiology.

ii. M.Sc Microbiology with specialization in: Medical Microbiology,

Industrial Microbiology, Food Microbiology, Environmental

Microbiology and Pharmaceutical.

iii. Postgraduate Diploma in Epidemiology PGDEP)

iv. Postgraduate Diploma in Environmental and Public Health (PGDEPH)

Department of Physics

i. Ph.D/M.Phil Physics with specialization in: Atomic Physics; Nuclear Structure Physics; Solid-State Physics; Optics; Electronics; Geophysics.

ii. M.Sc Physics with specialization in: Atomic Physics; Nuclear Structure Physics; Solid-State Physics; Optics; Electronics; Geophysics.

iii. M.Sc Electronics

iv. M.Sc Geophysics

v. M.Sc Nuclear Physics.

vi. Postgraduate Diploma in Industrial Physics (PGDIP)

4. FACULTY OF SOCIAL AND MANAGEMENT SCIENCES:

Department of Economics

i. Ph.D/M.Phil Economics

ii. M.Sc Economics

iii. Masters in Banking and Finance(MBF) Full-Time/Part Time

iv. Masters in Health Economics (MHE) Full-Time/Part Time

v. Postgraduate Diploma in Health Economics (PGDHE) Full-Time/Part Time

vi. Postgraduate Diploma in Banking and Finance(PGDBF)FullTime/Part Time

Department of Political Science

i. Ph.D/M.Phil Political Science with specialization in: Political Economy, Political Theory, International Relations, Policy and Administration, Nigerian and African Politics, Islamic and Middle Eastern Politics, Comparative Politics

ii. M.Sc Political Science with specialization in: Political Economy, Political Theory, International Relations, Policy and Administration, Nigerian and African Politics, Islamic and Middle Eastern Politics, Comparative Politics

iii. Masters in Public Policy and Administration (MPPA)

iv. Postgraduate Diploma in Public Policy and Administration (PGDPPA)

Department of Sociology

i. Ph.D/M.Phil Sociology with specialization in: Demography, Criminology, Complex Organizations, Medical Sociology, Social Policy

ii. M.Sc Sociology with specialization in: Demography, Criminology, Complex Organizations, Medical Sociology, Social Policy

iii. Masters in Crime Management Prevention and Control (MCMPC)

iv. Postgraduate Diploma in Social Policy and Administration (PGDSPA)

v. Postgraduate Diploma in Crime Management Prevention and Control (PGDCMPC)

Department of Accounting

i. Ph.D/M.Phil Accounting

ii. M.Sc Accounting

iii. Masters in Treasury Management(MTM) Full-time and Part-time

iv. Masters in Accounting and Financial Management (MAFM)

v. Masters in Taxation and Revenue Administration (MTRA)

vi. Postgraduate Diploma in Accounting and Finance (PGDAF) Full-Time and Part-Time

Department of Business Administration and Entrepreneurship

i. Ph.D/M.Phil Management

ii. M.Sc Management

5. FACULTY OF COMMUNICATION:

Department of Mass Communications

i. Ph.D/M.Phil Mass Communication

ii. M.Sc Mass Communications

iii. Masters in Public Relations (MPR)

iv. Masters in Communication Studies (MCS)

v. Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication (PGDMC)

6. FACULTY OF EARTH AND ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCE:

Department of Geography

i. Ph.D/M.Phil Geography (Physical Geography)

ii. Ph.D/M.Phil Geography (Human Geography)

iii. Ph.D/M.Phil Geography (Population and Development)

iv. M.Sc Geography (Physical Geography)

v. M.Sc Geography (Human Geography)

vi. M.Sc Geography (Population and Development)

vii. M.Sc Land Resources (Land Development)

viii.M.Sc Land Resources (Land Administration)

ix. Postgraduate Diploma in Land Administration (PGDLA)

Department of Environmental Management

i. Ph.D/M.Phil Environmental Management

ii. M.Sc Environmental Management

iii. Masters in Environmental Management (MEM)

iv. Postgraduate Diploma in Environmental Management (PGDEM)

7. INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ISLAMIC BANKING AND FINANCE (IIIBF):

a) M.Sc Islamic Banking and Finance

b) Masters in Islamic Banking and Finance (MIBF)

c) Postgraduate Diploma in Islamic Banking and Finance (PGDIBF)

8. FACULTY OF ENGINEERING:

Department of Agricultural Engineering

i. Ph.D/M.Phil Agricultural Engineering with specialization in: Farm Power and Machinery Engineering; Soil and Water Engineering; Processing and Storage Engineering

ii. M.Eng Agricultural Engineering with specialization in: Farm Power and Machinery Engineering; Soil and Water Engineering; Processing and Storage Engineering

Department of Mechanical Engineering

i. Ph.D/M.Phil (Energy Engineering)

ii. Ph.D/M.Phil (Production Engineering)

iii. Ph.D/M.Phil Materials and Metallurgical Engineering.

iv. M.Eng (Energy Engineering)

v. M.Eng (Production Engineering)

vi. M.Eng Materials and Metallurgical Engineering.

vii. Postgraduate Diploma in Mechanical Engineering (PGDME)

Department of Electrical Engineering

i. Ph.D/M.Phil Electrical Engineering

ii. M.Eng. Electrical Engineering with specialization in (a) Communication Engineering, (b) Control & Instrumentation Engineering (c) Power & Machines Engineering (d) Electronics Engineering

iii. Postgraduate Diploma in Electrical Engineering (PGDEE)

Department of Civil Engineering

i. Ph.D/M.Phil Civil Engineering (Water Resources and Environmental Engineering, Structural Engineering, Geotechnical Engineering and Transportation Highway Engineering)

ii. M.Eng Civil Engineering (Structural Engineering, Geotechnical Engineering, Construction Management, Transportation, Highway Engineering, Water Resources and Environmental Engineering)

iii. Postgraduate Diploma in Civil Engineering (PGDCE)

9. FACULTY OF LAW:

i. Ph.D Law

ii. LL.M Islamic Law

iii. LL.M Commercial Law

iv. LL.M Public Law

v. LL.M International Law

vi. Masters in Business and Commercial Law (MBCL)

10. FACULTY OF AGRICULTURE:

Department of Agricultural Economics and Extension

i. Ph.D/M.Phil Agricultural Economics

ii. M.Sc Agricultural Economics

iii. M.Sc Agricultural Extension

iv. Ph.D/M.Phil Agricultural Economics (Livelihood and Natural Resources Economics)

v. M.Sc Agricultural Economics (Livelihood and Natural Resources Economics)

Department of Soil Science

i. Ph.D/M.Phil Soil Science

ii. M.Sc Soil Science

Department of Agronomy

i. Ph.D/M.Phil Agronomy

ii. Ph.D/M.Phil Agronomy with specialization in Crops and Cropping Systems in the Dry

iii. M.Sc Agronomy

iv. M.Sc Agronomy with specialization in Crops and Cropping Systems in the Dry Lands

v. Postgraduate Diploma in Horticulture (PGDH)

vi. Postgraduate Diploma in Irrigation Agronomy (PGDIA)

vii. Postgraduate Diploma in Dryland Agriculture (PGDDA)

Department of Crop Protection

i. M.Sc Crop Protection with Specialization in (Agricultural Entomology), (Phytomycology), (Phytobacteriology), (Phytovirology) and (Phytonematology).

Department of Animal Science

i. Ph.D/M.Phil Animal Science with Specialization in any of the following areas: Pasture Production and Range Management; Ruminant Nutrition; Monogastric Nutrition; Animal Reproduction and Physiology; Animal Products and Processing;

ii. M.Sc Animal Science with Specialization in any of the following areas: Pasture Production and Range Management; Ruminant Nutrition; Monogastric Nutrition; Animal Reproduction and Physiology; Animal Products and Processing;

iii. Postgraduate Diploma in Animal Science (PGDAS)

iv. Ph.D/M.Phil Dryland Agriculture with specialization in Range and Livestock Management

v. M.Sc Dryland Agriculture with specialization in Range and Livestock Management

11. FACULTY OF COMPUTER SCIENCE AND INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY:

Department of Computer Science

i. M.Sc Computer Science

ii. Postgraduate Diploma in Computer Science (PGDCS)

Department of Information Technology (IT)

i. Masters in Information and Communication Technology (MICT)

12. FACULTY OF PHARMACEUTICAL SCIENCES:

Department of Pharmacology and Therapeutics

i. Ph.D/M.Phil Pharmacology

ii. M.Sc Pharmacology.

13. FACULTY OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES:

Department of Physiotherapy

i. Ph.D/M.Phil Physiotherapy

ii. M.Sc Physiotherapy

iii. Master of Physiotherapy (MPT)

Department of Medical Laboratory Science

i. Ph.D/M.Phil MLS with areas of specialization

a. Chemical Pathology/Clinical Chemistry

b. Haematology and Blood Transfusion Sciences

c. Histopathology

d. Medical Bacteriology

e. Medical Mycology

f. Medical Parasitology and Entomology

g. Medical Virology

h. Immunology

ii. M.Sc Medical Laboratory Science with areas of specialization

a. Chemical Pathology/Clinical Chemistry

b. Haematology and Blood Transfusion Sciences

c. Histopathology

d. Medical Bacteriology

e. Medical Mycology

f. Medical Parasitology and Entomology

g. Medical Virology

h. Immunology

iii. Postgraduate Diploma in Medical Laboratory Science (PGDMLS) with areas of specialization in:

a. Chemical Pathology/Clinical Chemistry

b. Haematology and Blood Transfusion

c. Histopathology

d. Medical Microbiology

14. FACULTY OF BASIC MEDICAL SCIENCES:

Department of Physiology

i. Ph.D/M.Phil Human Physiology

ii. M.Sc Human Physiology

Department of Biochemistry

i. Ph.D/M.Phil Biochemistry

ii. M.Sc Biotechnology

iii. M.Sc Biochemistry with the specialization in any of the following areas; Medical; Toxicology; Nutrition; Environmental; Industrial

Department of Anatomy

i. Ph.D Anatomy

ii. M.Sc Anatomy

15. FACULTY OF CLINICAL SCIENCES:

Department of Microbiology Obstetrics and Gynaecology

i. M.Sc Human Reproduction

ii. Masters in Reproductive Health (MRH)

Department of Medical Microbiology and Parasitology

i. Ph.D/M.Phil Medical Microbiology with specialization in Bacteriology, Parasitology, Virology, Immunology and Mycology

ii. M.Sc Medical Microbiology with specialization in Bacteriology, Parasitology, Virology, Immunology and Mycology

Department of Otorhinolaryngology

i. M.Sc Otorhinolaryngology

Department of Community Medicine

i. M.Sc Public Health.

ADMISSION REQUIREMENTS:

1. The M.Phil/Ph.D Degree Programme; A candidate who seeks admission into the degree of the Doctor of Philosophy Programme must hold an Academic Masters Degree of Bayero University, Kano or any other recognised University and satisfy the conditions in (i) (iv) of (2) below. The CGPA of the Masters Programme should be at least 3.50 on a scale of 0.00 to 5.00. A Ph.D candidate who satisfies all admission requirements except the CGPA can be considered for admission into M.Phil/Ph.D provided the CGPA is at least 3.00.

2. The Academic Masters Degree Programme; A candidate seeking admission into the Academic Masters Degree

Programme must hold:

i. A minimum of a good Second Class (Lower Division) Degree with a CGPA not below 2.75 on the scale of 0.00 to 5.00 of Bayero University, Kano or any other recognised University (provided the University matriculation requirement is satisfied) in the relevant area.

ii. A minimum of Third Class Lower Degree plus a good Postgraduate Diploma at credit level from Bayero University, Kano or from any other recognised University (provided the University matriculation requirement is satisfied) in the relevant area.

iii. A Postgraduate Diploma with a minimum CGPA of 3.50 on a scale of 0.00 to 5.00 and an HND with Upper Credit from any recognised institution.

iv. Any other qualifications deemed by the Board of School of Postgraduate Studies and Senate to be equivalent to (i) and (ii) above.

3. Candidates for admission into MBF, MHE and MTM, should have:

a. A minimum of a Good Second Class Degree in Accounting, Business Administration, Management, Economics, Banking and Finance from Bayero University, Kano or any other recognized University.

b. A Degree or HND with a minimum of Lower Credit plus a Postgraduate Diploma with a minimum of Merit in the relevant areas from Bayero University, Kano or any other recognized University.

4. Candidates for admission into MRH should have a degree in Medicine, Nursing and Biological Science of Bayero University, Kano or any other recognised University.

5. Candidates for admission into MDS, MPPA, MEM, MCMP shall have:

a. A Good Honours Degree with at least Second Class Lower in the relevant areas from Bayero University, Kano or any other recognized University.

b. A Degree or HND with a minimum of Lower Credit plus a Postgraduate Diploma with a minimum classification of Merit in the relevant areas from Bayero University, Kano

6. Candidates for admission into MBCL shall possess:

a. A minimum of a Good Second Class Degree in Law or the Social Sciences from Bayero University, Kano or any other recognized University.

b. A Degree in Law or the Social Sciences plus a Postgraduate Diploma with minimum classification of Merit from Bayero University, Kano or any other recognized University.

7. Candidates for admission into PGDBF, PGDHE, PGDPPA, PGDSPA, PGDCMPC, PGDMC, PGDDS, PGDE, PGDGC, PGDRTM, PGDHE, PGDDA and PGDIM shall possess a Degree in any discipline from BUK or any other recognized University or HND with a minimum classification of Lower Credit obtained from recognized Institutions.

8. Candidates for admission into PGDEM, PGDLA and PGDSE, shall possess a Degree in Geography, Environmental Sciences, Agriculture and related disciplines or HND with a minimum of Lower Credit in the related disciplines.

9. Candidates for admission into PGDAF shall hold a Degree in Accounting or related disciplines obtained from a recognized University or HND with a minimum classification of Lower Credit in Accounting or related disciplines obtained from recognized Institutions.

10. Candidates for admission into PGDHS should have at least a 3rd class Degree in Hausa or combined honours or HND with a minimum of Lower Credit in the relevant areas obtained from recognized Institutions.

11. Candidates for admission into PGDBS, PGDC and PGDIP shall have a Degree in the relevant Science subjects or HND with a minimum of Lower Credit in the relevant areas obtained from recognized Institutions.

12. Candidates for admission into PGDEE, PGDCE and PGDME shall have a Degree in the relevant Engineering areas or HND with a minimum of Lower Credit in the relevant engineering areas obtained from recognized institutions.

13. Candidates for admission into M.Sc in Public Health must;

a. Have MBBS or BDS degree of Bayero University, Kano or an equivalent Medical Degree from a recognised University.

b. Be registered with the Nigerian Medical and Dental Council and posses a current practicing license.

c. Have at least three years post qualification cognate experience in Medicine or health related area at Federal, State or Local Government Area levels. Those employed in non-governmental organisations, engaged in occupational health services as well as those in the private sector are also eligible.

d. There shall be an entry written examination, short listed candidates will then be interviewed to determine eligibility of the candidates.

NB: All candidates for admission into Ph.D, M.Phil, M.A, M.Ed, M.Sc, M.Eng and LLM Programmes must provide records of their Academic Transcripts.

METHOD OF APPLICATION:

-Interested candidates are to visit www.buk.edu.ng and under the PROSPECTIVE STUDENT TAB click Applications at the home page. Login using FULL NAME OF THE APPLICANT and select “Applying for a Postgraduate Programme”. A username and password will be generated for you. Please take careful note of them, as you need them for subsequent steps of the application process.

-Login to your account and generate /print your BUK Personalised Payment Form (BUKPPF). Anon-refundable application fee ofN10,500:00 (Ten Thousand Five Hundred Naira Only) is reflected on applicant’s BUKPPF, to be paid using Remita e-Payments and e-Collection platform (www.remita.net). Applicants must make sure that they entered ALL the information of the BUKPPF EXACTLY.

-Applicants must also ensure that;

• Name of MDA

• Name of Service/ Purpose

• Description

• Amount to Pay (₦)

• Application No.

• BUKPPF ID

• Payer’s Full Name

• Payer’s Email

• Payer’s Phone;

are captured exactly as they are written on the BUKPPF. Note that Payer (Payer’s Full Name, Payer’s Email, Payer’s Phone) means the applicant, so even if the applicant is not the one making the payment (payment by proxy) make sure to use the applicant information.

-Return to www.buk.edu.ng and login with your username and password to fill in the Application Forms; Programme Selection Form, Personal Data Form, Qualifications Form.

Transcript Request Form shall also be filled by candidates for Ph.D, M.Phil and Academic Masters’ Programmes in addition to the forms listed in Step 3 above.

-Review your forms to ensure accuracy of all information provided. Click ‘SUBMIT’ to complete the application process.

-An Acknowledgement Slip will be generated for you immediately. Print the Slip and keep it safe. The slip will be needed during the collection of admission letter and during registration.

-If you have any enquiry or are encountering any difficulty, write an email to application.pg@buk.edu.ng clearly stating the difficulties or enquiries.

APPLICATION DEADLINE:

The website for completing the Application Forms will close by 11:59PM on Sunday, 27th August, 2017.

