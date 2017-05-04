2018: Ekiti APC reads riot act to aspirants

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—The Ekiti State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has threatened that the party will deal decisively with aspirants who have no respect for party supremacy in the primary election.

The Deputy Chairman of the party, Mrs Kemi Olaleye handed the warning in Ado Ekiti, Thursday, while receiving a governorship aspirant, Mr Victor Kolade at the party’s State Secretariat in Ajilosun area of the state capital.

Olaleye said: “Before the primary, the State Working Committee will separate the wheat from the chaff. How can an aspirant be canvassing for delegates across 177 wards without first calling at the secretariat? They must know that there are people here who are holding the party together.

“We know those aspirants who are really committed and we know those who have no respect for us and by the time we will take our action, they shouldn’t say we are biased , because many of us, including our Chairman, Chief Jide Awe had suffered persecution because of our belief in this party.”

The post 2018: Ekiti APC reads riot act to aspirants appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

