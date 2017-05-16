2018: ”I Will Show You That I Am The Master Of The Game” – Fayose Tells APC

Governor Ayodele Fayose has stated that he will show the APC that he is the ”master of the game” come 2018 election in Ekiti State..

The Governor said these on Wednesday while interfacing with youths between ages 18 and 22 at the government’s house ground in Ado Ekiti.

Fayose said his predecessor was holding the ministerial position in trust for the people of the State, adding that Fayemi had ‎allegedly failed to use the position to influence Ekiti positively since his appointment.

He said: “The people of Ekiti State must ask Fayemi and other APC appointees what they have been doing with their positions. Some were appointed as board chairmen and members in President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet.

“I believe Fayemi was aware of the mineral potentials of this State and what we expected from him is to use his position to the benefit of this state as minister in charge of mines.‎

“The question to ask is what have they brought to Ekiti? We have seen Fayemi junketing to Sokoto and Kanfanchan on solid minerals trip, but what has he done with the one here in Ekiti, our people must ask him. When election comes, they will say be boasting that they will win election here, this is not possible. We will show them our superiority here in politics in 2018.

“They robbed our party in Edo State and same in Ondo State. Nobody can steal our votes here in Ekiti, because I am on ground and I will tell them I am the master of the game”.

When asked whether he has the intention of leaving the PDP as being rumoured, Fayose stated that no law prohibited him from defecting if the PDP can’t be a veritable platform for him to advance his political frontiers in 2018.

“I am still a member of the PDP and still the Chairman of the PDP governor’s forum, there are no two sides to it. But the strategy for 2018 poll is strictly my own business. No law says I should not run on the platform of another party if the PDP is no longer a right direction depending on circumstances.

“If they are bent on destroying the PDP, let them go ahead but I will never have anything to do with Senator Sheriff. The party is like a vehicle and the vehicle can’t be more important than the driver”, Fayose clarified.

The post 2018: ”I Will Show You That I Am The Master Of The Game” – Fayose Tells APC appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

