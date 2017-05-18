2018 W/Cup: I’ll be delighted if Nigeria qualify, says Okocha

Nigeria legend Austin Okocha has revealed that he will be excited to see the Super Eagles play in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The former Bolton Wanderers and Paris Saint Germain midfielder who joined Brazil’s Ronaldinho to open the fans’ park in Kazan, disclosed that he will be thrilled if Nigeria qualify for the World Cup for the sixth time.

He rued the absence of the 2013 African champions from this year’s Confederations Cup and has declared his support for the Indomitable Lions.

“I felt the hospitality and friendliness from the moment I stepped off the plane,” Okocha told FIFA.com.

“I’m really impressed with what I saw in Kazan! I even thought for a moment about starting to play football again when I was at the Kazan Arena!

‘’I’d really like to perform at this stadium! Alas, my career is behind me, but I’ll be delighted if Nigeria get to play matches here at Russia 2018.

“The champions of each continent are playing at the Confederations Cup, so there’ll be a very high standard of football. There will be supporters from all over the world, but Russia will have the best support. It’s a shame that Nigeria didn’t qualify, so instead I’ll support Cameroon.”

Nigeria currently lead their World Cup qualification group with six points from two games and will play Cameroon for a double header fixture on August 28 and September 2.

The post 2018 W/Cup: I’ll be delighted if Nigeria qualify, says Okocha appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

