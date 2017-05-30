2019 AFCON qualifier: Bafana Bafana‘ll clip Eagles

Former Bafana Bafana striker and 1996 Africa Cup Of Nations winner, Mark Williams, has given his thoughts on Head Coach Stuart Baxter’s squad selection for the team’s upcoming encounter against Nigeria on June 10.

Baxter named his official 25-man squad last week, May 25, which saw the likes of Tokelo Rantie and Thamsanqa Gabuza being reintroduced into the South African national team.

Speaking to Soccer Laduma, Williams thinks that Rantie’s return to the squad will be clutch for the team.

“Look, he brought Tokelo Rantie, if you can keep that man fit you know with the pace that he’s got, he is definitely a clutch when they play against Nigeria. We have Gabuza, I would have gone for Eleazar Rogers but, I think he went for Gabuza for the physicality,” the former Chiefs striker told the Siya crew.

Williams also explained why he thinks Aubrey Ngoma finally got the Bafana call-up.

“Sometimes players aren’t ready, I think now that he (Ngoma) has learnt that you need to have patience and plan, I think with Stuart Baxter, the English mentality is like that, they like to plan, they won’t call you because of the fact that you are scoring goals, they are going to make sure when they call you that you are going to be part of the squad.”

“That is how the mentality of English coaches are. I also think that they should not separate Ngoma and Manyama, I think it is important that they play them together because both are a clutch, don’t play one and leave the other one. Play them so that they can complement one another,” he added.

Bafana will face Nigeria on June 10, in the opening encounter of the AFCON qualifiers.

The post 2019 AFCON qualifier: Bafana Bafana‘ll clip Eagles appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

