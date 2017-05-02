2019 AFCON qualifier: NFF to release 25-man Super Eagles squad this week – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
2019 AFCON qualifier: NFF to release 25-man Super Eagles squad this week
Daily Post Nigeria
The Nigeria Football Federation will this week, release a list of 25 players for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa. AOIFootball.com reports that Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, is expected to stick with …
