2019 AFCON qualifier: South Africa names 25-man squad for Super Eagles clash – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on May 25, 2017 in Sports


Daily Post Nigeria

2019 AFCON qualifier: South Africa names 25-man squad for Super Eagles clash
Daily Post Nigeria
Head coach of South Africa, Stuart Baxter, has named a 25-man squad for next month's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Nigeria in Uyo. Baxter has included 19 home-based players and six based overseas for the encounter. There are recalls for …
