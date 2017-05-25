2019 AFCON qualifier: South Africa names 25-man squad for Super Eagles clash – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
2019 AFCON qualifier: South Africa names 25-man squad for Super Eagles clash
Daily Post Nigeria
Head coach of South Africa, Stuart Baxter, has named a 25-man squad for next month's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Nigeria in Uyo. Baxter has included 19 home-based players and six based overseas for the encounter. There are recalls for …
