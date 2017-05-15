2019 AFCON Qualifiers: We’ll be very competitive against Nigeria – South African coach

Less than one month to the 2019 AFCON Qualifiers against Nigeria’s Super Eagles, South African coach, Start Baxter has admitted that playing Nigeria at home is a big challenge for him in his return to Bafana Bafana.

The erstwhile Supersport tactician told a South African-based website that he has been monitoring the Eagles in their preparation for the encounter.

“By the time we go there, I know we will be prepared and we will give them a tough game. I hope we will be very competitive with Nigeria. We will give them a game. I’m really looking forward to this latest challenge. If I wasn’t ready, I would not have accepted the challenge,” Baxter said.

“I’m very optimistic if we can pull together, but don’t be too negative because it will affect everyone. I’m asking for buy-in from every South African.

“Nigeria away is a big challenge for us and with very little preparation,” Baxter said. “But I’ve prepared, and I hope we will be ready for it. I’ve been reading about them and I know they’ve been in France for a camp.

And with a clash against Nigeria coming up in the first week of June, Baxter has to hit the ground running, and the man currently in charge of SuperSport United believes he will be able to deliver.

Baxter, who spoke for the first time since his appointment as a replacement for Shakes Mashaba, said he is pleased that there seems to be a better sense of teamwork in football than there was when he initially arrived.

He, however, promised to take the country’s senior national team to higher heights than he did in his first stint.

“I thought long and hard about coming back, and when I spoke to Danny (Jordaan), I realised that the work is starting and that’s why I decided to come back,” Baxter said on Monday afternoon at Safa House.

“Vision 2022 has already started, and that was one of the reasons I decided to come back.

“Just as back when I came for the first time, I believe the nation has good players for us to be competitive, and I have belief in my ability to coach any group of players – whether Swedish, Japanese or South African – and get the best out of them.”

Baxter is on a five-year contract with the mandate to lead Bafana Bafana to next year’s World Cup in Russia, as well as to the 2022 tournament to be hosted by Qatar.

