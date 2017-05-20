Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2019: Atiku in trouble

Posted on May 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

…FG moves against his major business interest The many trouble of Turaki Adamawa and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar may have started with plots by the federal government to stifle his business concerns. Sources reveal told the Nigerian Pilot Weekend that it is unconnected with his 2019 presidential ambition. His foremost business interest group in […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.