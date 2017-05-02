Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2019: Buhari For President Posters Floods Abuja (Photo)

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

This is interesting and nice!

So fast!!

However, in mine opinion,we can’t afford to continue to have those who plundered and squandered the commonwealth of our dear country, especially, not now when Nigeria is rediscovering itself.

Let’s support this man with our prayers, though, we may differ about our perceptions about him on some issues, but I’m convinced beyond sentiments that, the interest of this nation is keen on his heart.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post 2019: Buhari For President Posters Floods Abuja (Photo) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.