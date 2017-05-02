2019 campaign posters of president Buhari spotted in Benue state (Photos)
2019 campaign posters of President Muhammad Buhari have littered major streets of Makurdi, the capital city of Benue State.
The posters has slogan which reads; “After healing comes greatness, just believe” and “PMB we trust“. See full photos below…
This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!