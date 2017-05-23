2019: Ebonyi NASS caucus, monarchs adopt Umahi

By Peter Okutu

ABAKALIKI— NATIONAL Assembly members and the Traditional Rulers’ Council in Ebonyi state yesterday unanimously adopted Governor David Umahi as their sole candidate for the 2019 governorship election in the state.

They made the adoption during the conferment of chieftaincy title on the governor and his wife, Rachel by the leadership of Ebonyi state council of traditional rulers at the Abakaliki Township Stadium.

The Senator representing Ebonyi central and spokesman for the national assembly members, Senator Obinna Ogba declared that they have resolved to adopt Umahi as their sole candidate, stressing that Umahi has achieved so much to deserve re-election.

Moving a motion, Ogba noted that Umahi has displayed uncommon determination towards transform the state in all the sectors, adding that Ebonyi state National Assembly caucus has no other candidate except Umahi in the next general election.

The motion was seconded by the member representing Abakaliki/ Izzi Federal Constituency, Hon. Sylvester Ogbaga and unanimously adopted.

On his part, the state chairman of Ebonyi state council of traditional rulers, Chief Charles Mkpuma noted that the royal institution in the state decided to adopt the governor for second term due to his love for the institution and land mark achievements since he came to power.

The post 2019: Ebonyi NASS caucus, monarchs adopt Umahi appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

