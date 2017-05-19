Pages Navigation Menu

2019 election dates: Is INEC putting the cart before the horse?

Posted on May 19, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

THE 2019 general elections is two years away from now, but many politicians and political parties have started preparation in earnest. Many politicians now spend most of the weekends in their constituencies, thus using such period to attend political, social and even religious events as a way of getting closer to the people. On their […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

