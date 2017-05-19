2019 election dates: Is INEC putting the cart before the horse?

THE 2019 general elections is two years away from now, but many politicians and political parties have started preparation in earnest. Many politicians now spend most of the weekends in their constituencies, thus using such period to attend political, social and even religious events as a way of getting closer to the people. On their […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

