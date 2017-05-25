Pages Navigation Menu

2019 election: NGO to mobilise women in Kaduna

Posted on May 25, 2017

Ahead of the 2019 general election, a Kaduna-based NGO, Women and Youth Awareness Empowerment Network (WOYAEN), will soon commence the mobilisation of women to raise the needed political awareness among them. The Executive Director of the NGO, Dr Rakiya Shonekan, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Thursday that the measure was […]

