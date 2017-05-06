2019 election: Why next president must come from North West – Okupe
A former spokesperson to immediate past President Goodluck Jonathan, Doyin Okupe, has said that if President Muhammdu Buhari must resign, due to his ill health, the interest of his political associates who worked tirelessly to bring him into office must be accommodated. He said this in a piece titled “Buhari’s Health: Matters Arising” which he […]
2019 election: Why next president must come from North West – Okupe
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!