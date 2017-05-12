2019 Elections: INEC constitutes 16-member planning c’ttee

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, yesterday inaugurated a 16-member Election Project Plan Committee, EPPC, to coordinate its preparations for the 2019 elections.

A statement signed by the Chairman of INEC Information and Voter Education Committee, Adedeji Soyebi, said the commission also approved the 2017 – 2021 strategic plan for immediate implementation, following approval by stakeholders.

The EPPC’s terms of reference are to coordinate all departmental and state inputs into the planning of elections; monitor the performance of the two-year budget estimates for the general elections, identify gaps and advise the commission appropriately; and produce a comprehensive, valued Election Project Plan, EPP, for the commission’s approval.

Others are to ensure the integration of the EPP and the EMS for effective implementation and monitoring; and provide quarterly progress report on the implementation of the EPP up to the election day.

The committee members include Okechukwu Ibeanu, National Commissioner (Chairman); Adekunle Ogunmola, National Commissioner (Member); Abubakar Nahuche, National Commissioner (Member); Bolade Eyinla, Chief Technical Adviser to Chairman (Member); and Mohammad Kuna, Special Adviser to Chairman (Member).

Others are Rotimi Oyekanmi, CPS to Chairman (Member); Abubakar Momoh, Director General, Electoral Institute (Member); A.T Yusuf, Director, Operations (Member); Chidi Nwafor, Director ICT (Member); Iro Gambo, Director, Voter Registry (Member); and Aminu Idris, Director, EPM (Member).

The post 2019 Elections: INEC constitutes 16-member planning c’ttee appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

