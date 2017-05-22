Pages Navigation Menu

2019: Group begs Gov Al-Makura to contest Senate seat

Posted on May 22, 2017 in News, Politics | 0 comments

A GROUP under the aegis of Nasarawa Youth Progressive Agenda has called on the state governor, Umaru Tanko Al Makura to contest for the seat of Nasarawa for the seat of the southern senatorial district in the forthcoming 2019 general elections. The youth group made the call at a rally they organised to declare support […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

