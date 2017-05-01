2019: Okorocha warns against inciting statements – The Nation Newspaper
2019: Okorocha warns against inciting statements
The recent threat by political leaders from Owerri zone in Imo State to kill and burn down the property of anyone from the zone who supports any other politician from another zone for the 2019 governorship election has drawn the ire of the State …
