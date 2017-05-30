2019: PDP Members Should Go & Sleep Because They Have Already Taken Over From APC – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has stated that the All Progressive Congress has no electoral value.

Wike said aside the ongoing plans with the security agencies to rig elections in 2019, the APC was as good as nothing.

According to him, the poor performance of the APC within the last two years had devalued the party, adding that Nigerians had since discovered that the party was full of empty promises with no implementation.

The governor, who spoke on Tuesday while commissioning the Igbogo road in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, challenged the APC to come to Rivers State and speak on its performance.

According to him, “Several promises, not one fulfilled. I have challenged the APC to come to Rivers State and say what they have done. If not for the dependence on security agencies for rigging of elections, no APC member will come forward to contest elections.”

He observed that if it were to be a country where democracy was practiced in line with the rule of law, members of the Peoples Democratic Party would have gone to sleep, knowing they would walk over APC in 2019.

Wike, who also spoke on the development projects in the state, said while other states ended their Democracy Day on Monday, his administration would continue the commissioning of several projects in the coming weeks.

He said that for the people of Akpor Kingdom, the administration had executed projects in all the 10 communities of the area.

On his part, Commissioner of Works, Iheanyichuwu Bathuel, said that the completion of Igbogo road had revived the community and added value to the residential houses in the area.

The post 2019: PDP Members Should Go & Sleep Because They Have Already Taken Over From APC – Wike appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

