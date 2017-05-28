PDP carpets Buhari government @ two – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
PDP carpets Buhari government @ two
Vanguard
ABUJA-The Peoples Democratic Party National Caretaker Committee has taken a swipe at the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration as it marks two years in office tomorrow. In a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Prince Dayo …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
