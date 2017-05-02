2019: Shittu warned against campaigning for Buhari

By Ola Ajayi

Ibadan—FOLLOWING his campaign for President Muhammadu Buhari re-election in 2019, a socio-cultural group, Oyo Development Initiative, ODI, has warned the Minister of Communication, Alhaji Adebayo Shittu to refrain from the act.

The group, through its Coordinator, Dr. Adesola Okanlawon, in a statement, advised the minister to mind his brief at the Communications Ministry, add value to the ICT industry in Nigeria and face squarely the business of developing the sector as expected by President Muhammadu Buhari who appointed him.

The group noted: “We are not particularly surprised at the conduct and utterances of our Communications Minister. While Nigerians are still grappling with the realities of the hardship and economic recession in the country, Barr. Shittu is insulting our sensibilities. When the time for election comes, we will decide whether we need to beg President Buhari to re-contest or not. We expect our leaders to deliver on their campaign promises and wait till the electioneering period to start politicking.

“We urge the Minister to face the ministry he is asked to superintend. We are scared that nothing much will be achieved as the situation is akin to putting a round peg in a square hole. He is very much an analogue man managing communications ministry in the digital age.’’

