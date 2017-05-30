Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2019: We will force Ortom, Abounu to seek reelection – Benue APC

Posted on May 30, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Benue State chapter has vowed to force the state governor, Samuel Ortom and his deputy, Benson Abounu to seek reelection in 2019. The Chairman of the APC in Benue State, Comrade Abba Yaro, said Ortom had done well and had every reason to recontest in 2019. Yaro made the remark […]

2019: We will force Ortom, Abounu to seek reelection – Benue APC

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.