2019: Why MASSOB will not support the conduct of election in Biafra land

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has claimed that some of the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, have concluded plans to deny Igbo from getting registered in the ongoing voters’ registration exercise. MASSOB made this claim in a release issued to newsmen in Owerri and singed […]

2019: Why MASSOB will not support the conduct of election in Biafra land

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

