2019: Wike accuses Amaechi of breeding new cult group
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has accused the former Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi of recruiting new cult groups in the State called ‘New Rivers Initiative’. Governor Wike made the accusation in Gokana Local Government Area at the commissioning of Kpopie Bodo Road, the home of the Senator representing Rivers South East District, Senator […]
2019: Wike accuses Amaechi of breeding new cult group
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!