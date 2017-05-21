21 Inc Launches Lists Allowing Anyone to Earn Bitcoin for ‘Microconsulting’

21 Inc announced on Sunday night the launch of “21 Lists” for both individuals and businesses. “Anyone can now earn bitcoin just by doing targeted, paid microtasks,” the company wrote.

Launching ’21 Lists’

“Today we’ve put out a major new release called 21 Lists with features for both individuals and businesses,” wrote CEO Balaji S. Srinivasan, adding that:

We’ve provided tools for individuals to make money online and for businesses to get rapid responses to cold emails, surveys, and tasks.

This is the second product of this type by the company. Launched in February, “the first version of 21.co allowed individuals to replace their public emails with an inbox where people could pay to reach them,” the CEO recalls.

The previous offering was tailored for well-known groups with the ability to drive traffic to their profile pages such as CEOs, venture capitalists, and angel investors. The new lists, on the other hand, allow anyone with the right skill sets to make money with 21 Inc without having to deliver any traffic. “Our ideal is that every verified 21 user should qualify for one or more lists, and thereby be able to attract paid messages and tasks even if they aren’t famous,” the company said.

Microtasks for Individuals

According to 21 Inc:

Lists are curated groups of 21.co members who share a common profession, skill, or social network. List members gain access to tasks targeted specifically for them.

Anyone can “apply to 21 lists to receive a stream of targeted, paid microtasks,” Srinivasan explains. Currently, there are over 50 lists on the 21.co website and each has its own acceptance criteria. “We’ll be adding many more,” the CEO notes. Accepted applicants will gain access to a “newsfeed” which is a stream of list-specific tasks sent by businesses. “Every item in the feed compensates you for your time,” he clarifies.

Some lists are easier to qualify for than others. For example, a bitcoin holder can apply to be on Bitcoin-related lists “to allow the founders of new ICOs and distributed ledger products to pay to reach you prior to their launch,” 21 explains. Meanwhile, technical lists such as the Javascript programmers list states that applicants “must be a software engineer with professional knowledge of Javascript.”

In addition, “all applications are subject to review,” the company notes, adding that “validation of membership may be based on peer review, technical examination, or cryptographic test.” Furthermore, list membership is also subject to ongoing review. “Periodically, validation tasks may be sent out to confirm that members are in good standing,” 21 Inc details.

Businesses Can Access Workers En Masse

Businesses can send out mass messages to each list with one click, paying only those who reply. Srinivasan reveals that Hellooffice and SSI have already been using 21 Lists to send out paid mass emails and surveys.

“These initial senders have seen 40-60% response rates at the scale of 100-1000+ users, with 90% of those respondents typically replying within 24 hours,” he claims, adding that “these numbers are very high relative to typical cold email or survey response rates, which hover at 1-2% response rates.”

How Much Can Individuals Make?

21 Inc explains that these microtasks, which they call “microconsulting”, could be viewed as “something in between an Amazon Mechanical Turk-style microtask and a conventional job.” The company estimates that:

Depending on the selectivity of the 21.co list that you gain admission to, the expected income for a given list’s annual stream of microconsulting work should be on the order of $10 to $1000+ per year. By joining multiple lists, you can increase your earnings.

Each list pays a different amount of money, but lists that pay more tend to be more selective, the company notes.

