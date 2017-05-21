Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

21 killed as truck hits minibus in Guinea

Posted on May 7, 2017 in Africa, World | 0 comments

Another 33 people were injured, Sarr said, explaining that the minibus was "packed" with passengers up to "the luggage rack", some of whom were on their way to a wedding.

At least 21 people, mostly women, were killed in a head-on crash between a truck and a minibus packed with passengers in Guinea, police said on Sunday.

The deadly crash took place on Saturday just north of the capital Conakry, with the minibus crushed by a truck which was carrying sand, authorities and AFP correspondents at the scene said.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

“The toll from the deadly accident on Saturday near Dubreka is at least 21 dead, including 12 women,” said road police official Babacar Sarr, referring to a town some 50 kilometres (30 miles) north of the capital.

Another 33 people were injured, Sarr said, explaining that the minibus was “packed” with passengers up to “the luggage rack”, some of whom were on their way to a wedding.

The minibus driver “made a dangerous passing” on the road and the vehicle came “head-to-head with a truck which was transporting sand,” he said.

Deadly road accidents happen often in the west African country and are generally due to bad road conditions or rundown vehicles, and careless driving.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.