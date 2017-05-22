22 dead, 59 injured in Manchester Arena attack

British police said the death toll from an explosion which ripped through a crowd of teenagers and other concert­goers late Monday after a performance by an American pop singer in Manchester, United Kingdom had risen to 22 and included children. At least 59 others were injured in the incident. The Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said at a televised press conference that the police believe the blast was the work of a lone attacker, who died at the venue.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

