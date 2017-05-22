Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

22 dead, 59 injured in Manchester Arena attack

Posted on May 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

British police said the death toll from an explosion which ripped through a crowd of teenagers and other concert­goers late Monday after a performance by an American pop singer in Manchester, United Kingdom had risen to 22 and included children. At least 59 others were injured in the incident. The Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said at a televised press conference that the police believe the blast was the work of a lone attacker, who died at the venue.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.