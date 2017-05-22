22 International-Famous Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were Nigerians

Meet Some World-Famous Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were Nigerians

22. Tracy Ifeachor

Tracy is a British Nigerian television and theatre actress best known for playing the role of Abigail Naismith in both parts of the Doctor Who Christmas special, The End of Time.

21. Carmen Ejogo

Carmen was born to a Nigerian father and a Scottish mother in London. Carmen Elizabeth Ejogo is a British actress and singer. She began her career as a teenager in London, hosting the Saturday Disney morning show from 1993 to 1995.