Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

22 year-old Who Stopped Cyber Attack Donates Reward To Charity

Posted on May 18, 2017 in World | 0 comments

The 22-year-old Brit who “accidentally” halted Friday’s devastating global cyberattack says he plans to give his $10,000 (£7,700) reward to charity. “I don’t do what I do for money or fame,” he told Business Insider. “I’d rather give the money to people who need it.” Late last week, a ransomware attack that used a leaked…

The post 22 year-old Who Stopped Cyber Attack Donates Reward To Charity appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.