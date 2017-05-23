Pages Navigation Menu

#23ToLife! Dusten Truce drops new EP to celebrate 23rd Birthday | Listen on BN

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

X3M Hip-hop recording artiste, Dusten Truce is out with a new EP as he celebrates attaining the age of 23. He aptly titled this 4-track project “23 To Life“, joining forces with DJ Xtreme, with additional work form Marqai. Listen to “23 To Life” below:

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

