#23ToLife! Dusten Truce drops new EP to celebrate 23rd Birthday | Listen on BN

X3M Hip-hop recording artiste, Dusten Truce is out with a new EP as he celebrates attaining the age of 23. He aptly titled this 4-track project “23 To Life“, joining forces with DJ Xtreme, with additional work form Marqai. Listen to “23 To Life” below:

