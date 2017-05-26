26.27 Carat Diamond bought for £10 to Fetch up to £350,000 for Owners

A 26.27 carat, cushion-shaped, white diamond bought for £10 at a car boot sale one Sunday in West Middlesex Hospital, Isleworth, West London in the 1980s is being projected to make up to £350,000 for its owners at Sotheby’s this July, DailyMail reports. The owner wore the gemstone for years not knowing that it is real until a […]

The post 26.27 Carat Diamond bought for £10 to Fetch up to £350,000 for Owners appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

