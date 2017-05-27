27 Katsina LGs Unable To Pay April Salaries

No fewer than 27 out of 34 local government councils in Katsina State could not pay last month’s salaries of their staff from the N3.4 billion which accrued to them as April 2017 federal allocations.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari, who disclosed this at a special dinner organised for labour leaders in Katsina as part of the activities to commemorate this year’s Workers Day, said his administration had to augment the amount with N100 million for all the councils to fulfil their monthly obligations to their employees.

The governor also debunked speculation in some quarters that the state and others were starving their local councils of their funds from federation account and cautioned the councils in Katsina against increasing wage bills to avoid negative repercussion.

He lamented that many top civil servants in the state were in the habit of sabotaging efforts of his administration to ensure efficient and effective service delivery by indulging in acts inimical to the programmes and policies of the government.

“The present government believed that civil servants are the engine room of government but some senior civil servants are sabotaging our efforts. This group of saboteurs are indulging in activities that will not assist the state government to make judicious use of scare resources,” he lamented.

