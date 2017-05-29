29 schoolchildren killed in Tanzania bus crash
At least 29 schoolchildren were killed in a bus crash in northern Tanzania on Saturday, along with two teachers and the driver, the school’s director said.
“We lost 29 students and two of our staff, and the driver died too,” said Innocent Mushi, director of the Lucky Vincent Primary School in the northern city of Arusha, where the children were pupils. The dead included 12 boys and 17 girls, he said.
“It’s a huge tragedy,” Mushi added.
The accident happened early on Saturday when the bus went off the road and into the Marera river gorge in Karatu district where the pupils were to sit mock examinations.
