297 roads under construction in A-Ibom —NDDC – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
297 roads under construction in A-Ibom —NDDC
Vanguard
UYO—Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC's Director of Commerce and Industrial Development, CID, Mr Anietie Usen has disclosed that the commission was currently embarking on the construction of 297 roads in Akwa Ibom State. ADVERTISING.
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!