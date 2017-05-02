2baba bridges gap between S/Africa, Nigeria as he visits Nelson Mandela’s Soweto home

Nigerian pop legend, Innocent 2baba Idibia is currently on a week-long visit to South Africa. While in the former Apartheid country, 2baba has been seen visiting some famous sites and locations at Johannesburg, especially within the Soweto area. One of his most prominent stopovers has been the Nelson Mandela National Museum popularly called Mandela House.

The Nelson Mandela National Museum is located in Orlando West, Soweto (which is an acronym for South Western Townships), a part of the region inhabited mainly by poor black Africans during the apartheid era. This was where Nelson Mandela lived from 1946 to 1962. Coincidentally, it is only a short distance up the road from Tutu House, the home of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, another iconic anti-apartheid campaigner.

While at Mandela House, 2baba joined a group of young South Africans in singing indigenous solidarity songs, reminiscent of the type Mandela and his colleagues sang during the days of protest. This beautiful moment of Pan-African brotherhood and unity further symbolizes the bond between Nigeria and South Africa, regardless of the supposed rifts and contention between citizens of the two nations in recent times.

2baba, a well known advocate of Pan-Africanism, evidenced by his creative output in song and lyrics, as well as artistic collaborations over the years, deemed it fit to pay homage to the late great Madiba, while visiting the country in company of his long term manager EfeOmorogbe, Rilwan Shofunde, Brand Manager for bitters liqueur Campari for which 2baba is brand ambassador, and lucky fans of Campari who are accompanying 2baba on this particular trip.

2baba further disclosed to South African media at the venue that there is really no difference between South Africans and Nigerians, noting that “as long as our skins are the same colour and blood runs through our veins, we are family, and all we truly need is One Love.”

Before returning to Nigeria, we gathered that 2baba will also be making further appearances in and around the country, including maybe one or two performances around the Johannesburg area.

