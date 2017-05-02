Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2baba Crashes Couple’s Wedding After Party – Nigerian Entertainment Today

Posted on May 27, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Nigerian Entertainment Today

2baba Crashes Couple's Wedding After Party
Nigerian Entertainment Today
The pop legend was at the Campari Dare To Mix Festival to watch the FA cup finals and celebrate with his fans. An error occurred. Try watching this video on www.youtube.com, or enable JavaScript if it is disabled in your browser. Nigerian pop legend
What 2face did to couple's wedding after partyTheNewsGuru

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.