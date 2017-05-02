Pages Navigation Menu

2Baba set to drop Visuals to “Holy Holy” | Watch Teaser

Posted on May 30, 2017

2Baba has revealed plans to drop the visuals to his hit single “Holy Holy” which he premiered at the Finale of the Big Brother Naija 2017. Announcing this on his Instagram page, the singer said: Anticipate this one! #HolyHoly music video. dropping in a bit Watch the teaser below: Anticipate this one! #HolyHoly music video. […]

