2Baba threatens legal action against Blackface over song

Music superstar , Tuface Idibia popularly called 2baba, has threatened a legal suit against his former band member, Blackface, for accusing him of song theft.

2Baba, in a letter sent through his lawyers, demanded that Blackface apologises for making ‘false, misleading and the defamatory’ remarks about him.

It stated that Blackface (real name Ahmedu Augustine) should tender a general unreserved apology for all statements made and published by him in the past as well as cease form making further defamatory remarks.

He gave Blackface a one-week ultimatum to retract his statements or face legal actions.

According to media reports, Blackface recently claimed ownership of 2Baba’s 2014 hit ‘Let Somebody Love You.’

He also argued that he wrote the award-winning ‘African Queen’ song for 2Baba, and he was yet to be compensated.

He accused 2Baba of stealing his songs like “Let Somebody Love You” and the mega-hit, “African Queen”.

He also made other allegations recently on Instagram accusing 2Baba of trying to sabotage his career.

The warring artistes were members of the Plantashun Boiz’ squad that released the popular albums ‘Body and Soul’ and ‘Sold Out’ in the years 2000 and 2003 respectively.

After the disbandment of ‘Plantashun Boyz’ in 2004, its members started their solo careers.

However, ten years after the break-up, the “Faze vs Tuface” beef, has continued unabated.

The post 2Baba threatens legal action against Blackface over song appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

