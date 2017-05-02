2nd Anniversary: APC Chieftain urges continuous support for Buhari Administration

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State, Alhaji Abdulmajid Danbulki-Kwamanda, has called on Nigerians, irrespective of their religious and political inclinations, to continue to support the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Danbulki-Kwamanda made the call in an interview with newsmen in Kano on Thursday.

He said there was need for Nigerians to continue to support the Buhari Government in view of the achievements it had recorded in the last two years, especially in the fight against corruption and insurgency in the country.

According to him, the administration deserves commendation and support of all patriotic Nigerians because of the success it has recorded in the two areas.

“President Muhammadu Buhari deserves to be supported by all Nigerians if we go by the success his government recorded in the last two years, “he said.

He noted that the government had been able to tackle insurgency particularly in the North-East and restore peace across the entire country.

Similarly, the APC Stalwart said, the President had remained committed to the fight against corruption which was one of his campaign promises to Nigerians during his campaign for the 2015 general elections.

Danbulki-Kwamanda, who is also the Chairman, Arewa Media Group, said the Federal Government had also empowered youths through its various empowerment programmes it initiated within the past two years.

“We have seen the recent Empowerment Initiative where a number of unemployed youths were provided with jobs through the N-Power programme.

“This is a programme a lot of youths benefited from who before now were redundant,”he said.

He advised state governments to introduce similar empowerment programmes to tackle unemployment in their states and the country.

The post 2nd Anniversary: APC Chieftain urges continuous support for Buhari Administration appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

