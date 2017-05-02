2ND YEAR ANNIVERSARY: Okowa Dedicates Success To God, Thanks Deltans

GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State yesterday dedicated the success of his administration within two years of office to God and the support of Deltans.

In a well-attended inter-denominational praise and worship programme christened “Delta State 2017 Thanksgiving and Praise Day” held in Asaba, Governor Okowa who attended the ceremony with his wife, Dame Edith, his Deputy, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro and his wife, Ebi, said that the event was in obedience to the word of God.

Former Governors of the state and their Deputies, Chief James Ibori and Chief (Sir) Benjamin Elue, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan and Prof. Amos Utuama (SAN) were physically present at the ceremony with their spouses The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori and his Deputy Hon. Friday Osanebi and their spouses, members of the National and state Aseemblies, top government functionaries and eminent deltans also attended.

While noting that with such an event, “Delta State will continue to prosper and will continue to glorify His holy name,” Governor Okowa thanked God that peace had returned to all parts of the state after security challenges in the creeks which led to the destruction of pipelines in the state.

He expressed confidence that the state would recover speedily with full repairs of damaged pipelines and thanked Deltans for their support for his administration.

“We trusted on the Lord and we will continue to trust in Him; I am confident that Delta State will continue to enjoy peace and soon Delta State will take its position as the leading oil producing state in the country, I believe God will do it,” he said amidst applause from Deltans of all walks of life who attended the event.

He reiterated, “I am a lucky Governor because, I have the partnership and support of all Deltans and we pray that this partnership will be sustained as we continue to deliver on our electoral promises of making Deltans prosperous.”

“The past Governors of this state and their deputies are all present in this thanksgiving, I appreciate them because, they have always supported and advised me, our traditional rulers have also continued to be pillars of support for my administration and I appreciate the collective efforts for us to have peace to enable us achieve the desired level of development,” he added.

Rt. Rev. Cyril Odutemu, the Bishop of Ughelli Diocese of the Anglican Communion had in a sermon, thanked God for the peace that reigns in the state despite the security challenges that were witnessed in the past.

The Bishop urged Christians to always pray for the Governor to succeed because, such would be for the benefits of all.

Renowned gospel musicians, Sammie Okposo, Elijah Oyelade, Joe Praise, Chioma Jesus, David G., Frank Edward, among numerous others sang melodious tunes to the glory of God with the audience singing along.

Prayers were also, offered at the occasion for those in government, the state and the nation.

The post 2ND YEAR ANNIVERSARY: Okowa Dedicates Success To God, Thanks Deltans appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

