2nd year Anniversary: Okowa Embarks On Commissioning Of Projects

As part of activities to mark the second year anniversary of his administration, Delta State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa will commenced series of commissioning of projects.

While old Ozoro/Oleh road was commissioned at Ozoro, Isoko North local government area, the Governor commissioned the reconstructed Amawah/Idheze road in Isoko South local government area.

The Governor who was accompanied by a retinue of political office holders and top members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also, inspected Ozaha Modern Primary School and the level of construction work done at the Emore Grammer School, both in Oleh, Isoko South local government area of the state.

Speaking with the press shortly after the exercise, Governor Okowa commended communities in Delta State for partnering with his administration by ensuring that projects were executed to specifications and on time, disclosing that his administration has recorded tremendous progress in the provision of infrastructure despite the nation being in economic recession due to proper planning.

According to him, “what we are serving is a product of good planning, due to paucity of funds, we phase payment to contractors.”

“We realized that it is possible to get the projects going and pay gradually,” the Governor said, adding, “it is a thing of joy that projects are executed in record time and to specifications.”

He continued, “the communities, the Kingdoms, the youths are partnering with us, they are encouraging the contractors and we are not experiencing disruption of contractor because of partnership; I must thank our youths, our Kings for their cooperation.

