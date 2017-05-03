3 die in fresh Rivers cult war

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT—Three persons have been killed during cult clash that erupted in Elibrada community, Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State.

A source, who gave his name as Amadi, said the three were killed during the cult clash between the Icelander and Deygbam cult groups on Wednesday night.

The source explained that the shooting lasted for over four hours and that the incident degenerated because security operatives could not enter the community as it had been held hostage by the rampaging cultists.

He stated that fear forced some residents to flee the community.

While calling for adequate security in the community, Amadi said: “There was no tension prior to the killings. We heard gunshots all over the community on Wednesday night.

“Every effort we made to bring security to the community that night failed. As it stands now, the people are living in fear.”

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Rives State Command, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the incident, but said he is yet to be briefed officially by the District Police Officer in that area.

Omoni said: “I have not got official report of the incident from the DPO in charge of that area. But I have received a call hinting me about it.”

The post 3 die in fresh Rivers cult war appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

