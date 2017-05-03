3 docked for obstructing military/SSS operation in Kogi
THREE suspected members of a syndicate were brought before Lokoja Chief Magistrate Court II for allegedly obstructing military/SSS joint operation at Oboroke-Ihima in Okehi Local Government of Kogi State. The accused, David Otaru, Ismaila Mohammed (aka Headlight) and Yakubu Salihu were on Thursday brought on remand proceeding for the offence of criminal conspiracy and obstructing […]
