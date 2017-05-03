3 employees docked for alleged theft of 200 bags of polyvinyl chloride

Three employees, who allegedly stole 200 bags of polyvinyl chloride and calcium carbonate valued at N48.4 million from their employer, were on Friday brought before in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos. Olabode Kolawole,52; Emmanuel Lambo, 39, and Musa Saliu, 47, all residents of Ogba Area of Ikeja, are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy […]

