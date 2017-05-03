Pages Navigation Menu

3 killed, scores injured as Ebonyi, C/River boundary crisis rages

Posted on May 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

THREE PERSONS from Ndiagu Okpotiumo in Abakaliki Local Government Area of Ebonyi State have been killed, while over 20 persons sustained bullet and matchet wounds, following attacks by hoodlums suspected to be working for a nearby community in Obubra Local Government Area of Cross River State. The attackers invaded the community at about 2pm last […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

