3-month old baby, 49 others get free facial surgeries in Katsina

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA—ABOUT 50 patients, including a three-month-old baby, Anamu Fatima, have benefited from free facial deformity (correction) surgeries carried out by a team of medical experts from Cleft and Facial Deformity Foundation in Katsina State.

Among the lucky patients was Fatima, who was taken to Katsina from Minna, Niger State, by her parents with a case of cleft— a congenital defect.

Speaking with newsmen at the closing of the week-long exercise organised in collaboration with TY Danjuma Foundation, Founder of Cleft and Facial Deformity Foundation, Dr. Seidu A. Bello, said so far his foundation had offered free surgeries to about 692 patients in six years across the country.

Dr. Bello said the essence of the exercise was to serve as a platform to proffer a Nigerian solution to Nigerian problems of facial deformities by creating awareness and assisting the less-privileged.

The Maxillofacial Surgeon called for the establishment of facial deformity hospital in the country to help cater for the less-privileged who suffer from the disease.

He said the only facial deformity hospital in the country was established by NOMA Foundation, a foreign-based NGO, in Sokoto State, and that it is in a sorry state having been crippled following security challenges.

He said it is unacceptable for Nigerians to still go about with psychological disturbance of facial deformities, while others look elsewhere.

He called for more collaborations between professionals and the well-to-do in the society in order to combat the challenges posed by the scourge.

