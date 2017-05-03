Pages Navigation Menu

3 Nigerian Members of International Fraud Syndicate get 235 years Imprisonment

Posted on May 27, 2017 in News, South Africa | 0 comments

Three Nigerians were convicted in U.S. district court this week for carrying out an elaborate fraud scheme that spanned at least 16 years, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. The trio who were extradited from South Africa to the Southern District of Mississippi in July 2015, were sentenced to prison this week for their […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Hello. Add your message here.