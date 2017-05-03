3 Nigerian Members of International Fraud Syndicate get 235 years Imprisonment

Three Nigerians were convicted in U.S. district court this week for carrying out an elaborate fraud scheme that spanned at least 16 years, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. The trio who were extradited from South Africa to the Southern District of Mississippi in July 2015, were sentenced to prison this week for their […]

