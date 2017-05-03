Pages Navigation Menu

3 Nigerian scammers jailed for 235 years in United States – NAIJ.COM

3 Nigerian scammers jailed for 235 years in United States
Three Nigerian men arrested for their involvement in online scam have been sentenced to several years in prison by a court in Mississippi, United States. The men have reportedly made millions of dollars from duping unsuspecting people through the internet.
US slams 235-year imprisonment on three NigeriansTheCable
3 Nigerian internet fraudsters get 235-year imprisonment in USNational Accord
3 Nigerian Scammers Slammed 235 Years Jail Time in AmericaThe Olisa Blogazine
YNaija
