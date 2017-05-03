3 persons dead, 19 rescued in Lagos collapsed building

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA have confirmed the death of three people in the collapsed three-storey building at Ilasa area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria on Thursday while 19 others rescued. According to information gathered that rescue operation continued on Friday as it is believed that some people might still be trapped under the …

