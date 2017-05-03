3 Students Shot in Cross River at Protests Over N13m Gift by Ayade, Akpabio – The Olisa Blogazine
|
The Olisa Blogazine
|
3 Students Shot in Cross River at Protests Over N13m Gift by Ayade, Akpabio
The Olisa Blogazine
Two students from the University of Calabar (UNICAL) and one other student of the Cross River University of Technology (CRUTECH) were allegedly shot by soldiers attached to the state security outfit, Operation Skolombo, during a protest staged to …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!